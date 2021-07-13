Mohamad Hasan appointed Umno election director

KUALA LUMPUR (July 13): Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has been appointed the party’s election director with immediate effect, replacing Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Mohamad, or better known as ‘Tok Mat’, currently serves as the ‘War Room’ chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a statement today, said the restructuring of the Umno Election Department was to strengthen organisation at every level of the party and the grassroots.

“With Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the BN deputy chairman, it will facilitate the decision-making process in the matter of election preparations, which involve all BN component parties.

“Umno Malaysia would like to express its appreciation and thanks to Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman who previously performed the duties as Umno’s Election Director,” he said. – Bernama