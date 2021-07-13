National Sports Institute to supply Malaysian food to athletes at Tokyo 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (July 13): There is no need for the national contingent to worry about their dietary needs, as the National Sports Institute (NSI) has produced special Malaysian cuisine ready-to-eat meals for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said NSI would supply 1,200 packs to the national contingent throughout their stay.

The food stored in high-tech packaging is produced by NSI’s majority-owned subsidiary, International Sports Nutrione Sdn Bhd (ISNOne) under the brand ‘NUTRIMAS’.

There will be six local dishes produced according to specifications and dietary requirements of athletes during the competition, namely Chinese fried rice, mushroom fried rice, salted fish fried rice, tom yam fried rice, chicken biryani rice and mutton biryani rice.

“ISN nutritionists and dieticians, as well as national athletes have been involved in this production. I wish all the best to NSI in its efforts to expand the provision of nutritional products to the entire sports industry in Malaysia, and of course to the open market one day,” he said during the virtual ceremony held for the Prime Minister’s Address to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic contingents today.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican stressed that athletes should take care of themselves at all times and follow the strict protocols implemented by Japan to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“We don’t want our athletes who have spent such a long time to train and make thorough preparations, to become infected or be categorised as a close contact. Based on the interpretation (of the organisers) in Japan, if you are less than two metres in proximity and not wearing a face mask, it is considered as close contact, and you will be isolated.

“Even if they are not infected, but due to being in close contact, they may not be able to participate in the event,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivered the Prime Minister’s Address on behalf of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to the national contingents.

A total of 30 national athletes will compete in the Olympic Games from July 23 to Aug 8, and about 31 athletes are expected to qualify for the Paralympics scheduled from Aug 24 to Sept 5. – Bernama