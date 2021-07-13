Premises owner among 6 arrested, issued compounds for gambling

SIBU (July 13): A septuagenarian was among six men caught by police Sunday for gambling at an entertainment outlet here.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said the men, aged between 53 and 72 years, were detained around 1pm at the Jalan Wong Nai Siong premises during an Op Dadu operation.

“All the suspects including the premises owner were found playing mahjong when police inspected the premises. Seized from them were mahjong chips and gambling paraphernalia,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Collin said the premises owner was also issued a compound notice of RM20,000 for violating Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No.4) Regulations (National Recovery Plan) 2021.

“The other five men were each issued a compound of RM4,000 under the same regulation,” he added.

He said this was the fourth time since last year that police had raided the premises for running gambling activities, with the last raid taking place on July 3 this year.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953.

All the suspects were sent for Covid-19 screening at Sibu Hospital and tested negative.