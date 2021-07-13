Sarawak police bust drug trafficking syndicate, arrest 4 locals and seize drugs worth over RM25,000

KUCHING (July 13): Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate dubbed the ‘Mica’ syndicate following the arrest of four locals aged between 25 years old and 35 years old and seizure of various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM25,295.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Mancha Ata said a team from the Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) had conducted four raids in Kuching and Samarahan.

“On July 9 at 11.15am, a team of NCID personnel from the Sarawak NCID carried out a raid on a house in Pending Heights and detained a man and a woman.

“An inspection was conducted in the house which led to the discovery of a polystyrene box containing 12 packets of drugs believed to be Cannabis weighing at 960 grammes (g),” said Mancha during a press conference here today.

He said the tip-off from the first raid had led the police to arrest another man at a parking lot near a shop in Tabuan Jaya here at around 4.20pm on the same day.

“When police inspected the suspect’s car, they found drugs believed to be Cannabis weighting at 505 grammes hidden underneath the car’s floor mat,” he added.

Mancha said following the information received in the second raid, the police conducted the third raid at a house in Taman Desa Ilmu, Kota Samarahan at around 4.50pm on the same day, which led to the arrest of the fourth suspect and seizure of drugs believed to be Cannabis weighing at 14.9 grammes and Ketamine (1.0 gramme) in the suspect’s bedroom.

“The fourth raid, which was conducted on the same day at about 6pm at a shophouse in Desa Ilmu, Kota Samarahan was conducted following a tip-off from the fourth suspect. Police seized drugs believed to e Cannabis weighing at 3,774 grammes, which was place in a rubbish bin.”

He said police believed that the shophouse in Desa Ilmu was used as a place to store the drugs.

Mancha said in total, police had seized about 5.35 kilogrammes of drugs, a multi-purpose vehicle worth RM8,000 and cash of RM3,000 during the raids.

Noting that the drugs seized could supply to about 5,300 people on the street, he believed that the drug supply was sent from Peninsular Malaysia via courier services.

He said police are investigating the cases under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 (three cases), Section 6 of DDA 1952 (one case), Section 12(2) of the DDA 1952 (one case) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the DDA 1952 (one case).

Mancha said all fours suspects have been remanded for a week, and from their background checks, two of the suspects posses previous criminal records in drug related cases.

Meanwhile, Mancha said based the Sarawak NCID’s record, a total of RM7.4 million worth of drugs was seized between January 2021 and July 11, 2021.

Also present during the press conference this morning was Sarawak NCID chief ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin