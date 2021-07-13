Sibu CITF: Man allegedly jabbed with ‘empty syringe’ actually saved from vaccine overdose

SIBU (July 13): Covid-19 vaccinators here have been retrained after a man claimed to have been jabbed twice — the first time allegedly with an empty syringe — at the Sibu Indoor Stadium’s vaccination centre (PPV).

Following an investigation by the Sibu Health Office, the Sibu Division Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) clarified today that the syringe being used in the incident on July 12 was in fact not empty.

It explained in a statement that after the vaccinator had inserted the needle into the man’s arm, the staff realised that the vaccine in the syringe exceeded the prescribed dose and withdrew it before it was administered.

The staff then proceeded to adjust the dosage and jabbed the man again with the right amount of vaccine, it said.

“The mistake of the staff is regrettable but the staff’s quick action to prevent administering the excessive amount of vaccine prevented an overdose which could be dangerous,” it said.

Sibu CITF believed that the error was due to use of vials containing two doses of Sinovac beginning from the day of the incident.

“We have retrained all the vaccinators and are very confident that such matter will not recur again,” it said.

The man’s claim of being injected with an empty needle was shared on Facebook by his son and the post had gone viral.

Sibu CITF said it attached great importance to the proper practice of administering Covid-19 injections at all PPVs and also follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) and strict protocols on the dose administered.

“These SOPs and protocols cover the safety of the vaccine in all the PPVs which we put strong emphasis on throughout the operation.”

Sibu Division CITF also said it was unlikely that the vaccine will be sold to other parties as each dose is monitored by several parties including pharmacists, health experts and many supervisors at the Sibu Indoor Stadium.

“The vaccinators involved consisted of certified and trained health personnel officially appointed by Sibu Division Health Office tasked to carry out the job at Sibu Indoor Stadium PPV.”