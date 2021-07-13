SOP for Phase 2 of NRP in Sarawak released

KUCHING (July 13): The National Security Council (MKN) has come up with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the implementation of Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in Sarawak, effective tomorrow (July 14).

Under the new SOP, restrictions on the number of passengers permitted in private vehicles have been lifted, depending on its capacity.

For public transportation, only 50 per cent passenger capacity is allowed, while for commercial vehicles transporting essentials depend on the vehicle permit and license.

Activities allowed from today include buying of daily essentials, medicine, food and services, seeking treatment, getting vaccination and carrying out official duties.

However inter-district and inter-state travels are still not allowed except for those who have obtained police permits, and also permission from Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) via the enterSarawak app and e-Health declaration.

High-risk individuals and children ages 13 and below are still discouraged from going out in public, open and crowded areas without reasonable excuse.

Under the latest SOP, some economic and industrial sectors are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm daily.

The sectors allowed to operate during this phase include furniture, kitchenware and hardware shops, electrical and electronic shops, ICT and accessories shops, clothing and shoe shops, carwash centres, pet shops, self-service laundromats and hair salons.

The detailed SOP can be viewed by clicking here.