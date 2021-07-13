Three men in Miri remanded for seven days to facilitate police probe into armed robbery case

MIRI (July 13)I: Three men were remanded for seven days by the Magistrate’s Court here today to facilitate police investigation into an armed robbery case.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu ordered the suspects, aged between 29 and 42, to be remanded until July 20 after the case investigating officer Insp Mohd Firdaus Hanafiah Zulkifley made the application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari when contacted, said the suspects were arrested yesterday, following a police report lodged by the victim on the same day .

During their arrest, the police also recovered the victim’s Proton Persona, which was allegedly robbed by the suspects.

It is learnt that the victim had just arrived in front of her house in RPR Batu 6 here at around 7.30pm yesterday when an unknown man, armed with a sharp weapon approached her.

He then allegedly threatened the victim by pointing the sharp weapon at her before fleeing the scene in the victim’s Proton Persona.

Hakemal said the police are investigating the case under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.