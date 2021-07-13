Woman escapes from EMCO area

KOTA KINABALU: Police are looking for a woman who slipped through barbed wires at Bandaran Berjaya which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Hazani Ghazali said authorities are tracking down the woman’s identity and urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the police.

He said what the woman had done was not only against the law but could also danger herself.

Hazani said anyone caught attempting to or had escaped from EMCO areas would face stern action.

A 0.31-second video clip on TikTok shows the woman slipping through barbed wires at Bandaran Berjaya in the city centre.

The clip was said to have been taken by an individual who claimed to have earlier yelled at the woman to stop her but was ignored.

The individual also claimed that it was not the first time the woman had performed her daring escape.