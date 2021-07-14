286 cases, four deaths, new cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department on Wednesday reported 286 new Covid-19 cases in the state with four deaths, one each in Tawau, Sandakan, Lahad Datu and here.

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun disclosed this in his statement, adding that one new cluster was recorded in Sipitang in the past 24 hours.

“Kluster Kg Melaman – Sipitang is a community infection that has been detected from symptomatic screenings on a family of seven at Sindumin Clinic on July 9 after three days of having fever, headache and joint pain.

“Index case is a 17-year-old female tutor who is teaching in the family’s residence. She was having the same symptoms since June 26, however, did not get treatment in any health facility.

“Following the detection and screening of contacts, there is an increase in cases involving the same epidemiological relationship, namely the history of attending religious ceremony in Kg Melamam.

“To date, the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases for this cluster are 37 cases, including 14 new cases,” said Masidi.

Meanwhile, several new localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks starting July 16 to 29.

The new EMCO localities are Kampung Lubak in Beaufort, Blok 2, Blok 6 and Blok 9 of PPR Taman Mesra in Sandakan, Blok Angsana and Blok Sumboi- Sumboi of Kampung Seberang Benoni in Papar and Kampung Melalam in Sipitang.

The EMCO in Kampung Landung Ayang Kudat which was scheduled to end on Thursday, was extended for 14 more days.

The government also has lifted EMCO at Taman Public here and Kampung Gusi Kinarut, Papar.

As of July 14, Sabah recorded a total 73,136 cases.