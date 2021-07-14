Advertising body appeals to allow to resume operations

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Advertising Association has appealed to the State Government to allow the advertising signage industry to resume operations in the State.

Its chairman, Kenny Ho, said the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by the government had affected all sectors, including the advertising business in Sabah.

“Our members abide by the government’s directive that does not allow us to operate during the implementation of the MCO.

“However, as a result of the cessation of operations, we have experienced problems like overdue costs such as the cost of renting premises, employee salaries, unproductive transport costs and many more. And because of these, we suffer huge losses and burdens, to the extent that some of our members are probably going to close shop permanently,” he said.

Ho said this while leading a delegation from the association in paying a courtesy call on Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, at his ministry on Wednesday afternoon.

Ho explained that advertising is a relatively important industry, as those who are in it are connected to all areas of commerce and government.

“Our inability to operate will cause the related fields to not be able to function. For example, the food industry will have no labels, while hospitals, government and the private sector will not have posters or signboards (such as the vaccine injection instruction signboards).

“In addition, government projects also need to have safety awareness billboards, and the same with the other related fields,” he said.

Ho said Sabah had now entered phase two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and many economic sectors had been allowed to operate by the State Government, including dine-in, as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

Therefore, on behalf of the 80 association members, Ho appealed to the Sabah State Government to give a special permission for them to resume operation in compliance with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

“We are ready to accept any conditions and rules, including on our working hours, as long as we are allowed to operate,” he said.

Ho also handed over the association’s letter of appeal and list of its members operating in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Tenom, Keningau and Labuan to Masidi for the government’s attention and consideration during the courtesy call.

“We sincerely hope that our appeal will receive due attention, consideration and subsequent approval by the State Government, especially the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Committee,” he said, while thanking Masidi and the State Government for accepting their courtesy call and for the attention and consideration given to their appeal and also request for assistance.