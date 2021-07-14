Awareness on importance of vaccination high among rural folks in Sabah

TUARAN: Rural folks in Sabah now have a high awareness of the Covid-19 vaccine thanks to the various efforts carried out to explain to them, said state Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim.

The Tamparuli state assemblyman said this was evident judging by the encouraging response for the Covid-19 outreach vaccination programme in rural areas in the state, with many turning up to get their vaccine jabs.

He said awareness was no longer an issue among rural folks in Sabah now and that, instead, it was more about ensuring the vaccination process in these areas could be properly implemented despite the various challenges.

“Previously, awareness (regarding Covid-19 vaccine) was low but now that we have made them understand its importance through various platforms, among them via face-to-face and social media, we have more people wanting (to get vaccinated) than supply (of vaccine).

“This is good. I hope we will get the vaccines as planned. The vaccination process is running smoothly so far.

In fact, there are plans to implement another Covid-19 outreach vaccination programme in Tamparuli,” he told reporters yesterday.

He had earlier monitored the opening day of the two-day Covid-19 outreach vaccination programme at Kampung Bunga Tenghilan, Tamparuli, which aims to administer about 1,800 doses of the vaccine jabs to the residents there.

Tamparuli is a rural area in the Tuaran district on the west coast of Sabah, about 36 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu. It is inhabited by the Kadazan-Dusun ethnic majority and is famous for the state’s longest suspension bridge, which is known to many through the song ‘Jambatan Tamparuli’.

Meanwhile, 82-year-old Pumpuan Dirim said she made up her mind to get vaccinated as she now understands that it would protect her, her family and her community from the Covid-19 virus.

“I did not feel anything when I was inoculated. My children asked me if I wanted to be vaccinated and I said yes, so they brought me here. Don’t be afraid to be vaccinated. It’s all fine, it will keep us safe,” said the senior citizen from Kampung Nelapai here.

Bundle clothing trader Syarifah Delilah Jaibin, 40, said although she was bombarded with various fake stories and news about Covid-19 vaccines, she felt confident about being vaccinated after seeing those who had received their vaccine jabs healthy and in good shape.

“I also made sure I ate something before coming to get my jab. The staff here are very nice, they provide us with useful information and take good care of us. I hope such programmes will continue,” she said. – Bernama