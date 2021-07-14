CM, state leaders in virtual meet with MOF on NRP in S’wak

KUCHING (July 13): A virtual engagement and discussion session was held between the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government leaders on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) late yesterday afternoon, with the aim of strengthening its effectiveness.

The hour-long session was chaired by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz who is also NRP Coordinating Minister.

Sarawak was led in the meeting by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present were deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and his assistant minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement said the Sarawak government provided some input from the state’s perspective towards strengthening the state’s economy by taking into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the state’s contribution to the national economy.

Among the matters presented by the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and ministers based on their respective portfolios include the vaccination programme in Sarawak which is running smoothly, infrastructure development programme, ICT infrastructure development, manufacturing industry and foreign investment, as the core to improve Sarawak’s economy.

Core matters including the potential of IoT-based agriculture and resource and economy based on sustainable resources were also discussed.

The CMO said the state government also brought up issues regarding security along the very long border between Sarawak and Kalimantan which has a profound impact on the socio-economy of Sarawak.

“Also touched was on the implementation of the phases of NRP that should be adapted to the situation in Sarawak which is almost as big in size as the peninsula,” it added.