Covid-19: No Delta variant detected at Sentosa Hospital so far – S’wak Health director

KUCHING (July 14): Sarawak Health director Dato’ Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed has debunked rumors of the Delta variant among the positive cases detected at the Sentosa Hospital.

He said there was no Delta variant detected among the Covid-19 cases at the psychiatric hospital, but confirmed that staff at the hospital have been swab-tested for Covid-19.

“I hope no Delta variant cases (detected) in the hospital. There is no such case involving (any) variants (there). But staff there getting swab-tested are true as some may have been exposed to positive cases,” he told The Borneo Post.

Despite the explanation given, the psychiatric hospital is central to the Sentosa 2 Cluster – one of the three new Covid-19 clusters declared by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

The Sentosa 2 Cluster involved staff and residents of the Sentosa Hospital, and 52 Covid-19 positive cases had been detected from it.

A quick check with SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas also indicated no cases involving the Delta variant was detected at the hospital – at least for now.

The other two newly declared clusters are the Duyoh Cluster at Jalan Jagoi -Serikin in Bau and the Jalan Teo Kui Ngo Cluster in Meradong, Bintangor.