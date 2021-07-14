DBKK reopens payment counters

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will reopen its payment counters at its headquarters and UTC Tower on July 19.

Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip said the payment counters would operate from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Friday starting next week.

Besides that, she said the public could pay their assessment fees, compounds and DBKK licence fees via DBKK E-Services at https://eservices.dbkk.sabah.gov.my.

The public could also pay their assessment fees through DBKK e-cukai and Jompay, which could be downloaded via Playstore or Appstore.

Assessment fees and compounds could be paid via Sabah Pay as well.

Noorliza urged the public to observe physical distancing, wear face masks, use hand sanitizer, check body temperature and check in via MySejahtera when they visit DBKK premises to prevent the spread of Covid-19.