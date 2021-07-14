Dr Sim: Second major Covid-19 outbreak at Kuching’s Sentosa Hospital with 26 cases detected

KUCHING (July 14): There has been a second major Covid-19 outbreak at the Sentosa Hospital here following the detection of 26 Covid-19 cases at the hospital recently, said Local Government and Housing MInister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Hospital Sentosa (26) – wondering (if) KKM (Health Ministry) (is) going to declare a cluster in the interest of Public Health emergency. 2nd major outbreak in this institution,” Dr Sim posted on his Facebook page last night.

The Health Ministry had in July last year declared the Sentosa Cluster, which was named after the Sentosa Hospital near Kota Sentosa where cases were reported.

Meanwhile, Sarawak yesterday recorded 472 new Covid-19 cases along with two fatalities.

The current cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state (before the committee’s daily update today) has increased to 69,576 while the death toll is now 435.

Commenting on the state start Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) today, Dr Sim said that it is important that Sarawakians understand that the government is doing its best to make sure everyone remains safe.

“I for example am going to cut my hair which is the number one thing in my to do list for day one of the Phase 2 of NRP. Although I cannot go eat my favourite laksa tomorrow (today) at the koptiam (coffeeshop), I am hoping that that I can do so this weekend,” he said.

Dr Sim was referring to the SDMC’s decision yesterday to put a hold on dining in at eateries after it emerged that 17 Delta variant cases had been recorded in Kuching as of July 4.

In the Facebook post, Dr Sim also said that he had advised SDMC and the Health Ministry to relook at their strategies or situation analysis while focusing on Kuching.

For him, they should be done with specific targeted approach after seeing a few areas in Kuching namely Kampung Tabuan Lot, Kampung Seratu, Kampung Jawa, Kampung Goebilt, Kampung Bintawa Hilir, TT3 Commercial Centre and Kampung Astana recording more than three Covid-19 cases.

“We need to zoom in fast (for areas in Kuching) and implement Enhanced Movement Control Oerder (in those areas) if need be. We don’t want to have a short freedom in Phase 2 of NRP,” he said.