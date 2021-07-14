Failure of old culvert behind collapse of stretch at Bukit Peninjau road

MIRI (July 14): Failure of an old culvert was the main factor that caused a stretch at Bukit Peninjau road, located about an hour’s drive from here, to collapse earlier today, said Public Works Department (JKR) divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, he said the road has been closed since the incident.

A notice has been put up advising road users to use an alternative route to get from here to Bakong, Lapok, or Long Lama and beyond and vice versa while awaiting repair works, he said.

“All machinery and materials have been mobilised to the site and now we are waiting for the water level at the area to subside before we could proceed with the repair works,” said Chong.

He added JKR expects to complete the repair works within three days, weather permitting.