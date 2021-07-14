Four firms to invest RM6.31 bln in business expansion at Sama Jaya High Tech Park

KUCHING (July 14): Four electrical and electronic companies are planning to invest RM6.31 billion in their business expansion at Sama Jaya High Tech Park.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, was said to have been briefed by the four companies yesterday – namely Taiyo Yuden (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, HGST Malaysia Sdn Bhd, IMM Technology Sdn Bhd and LONGi Kuching Sdn Bhd – via a virtual meeting.

“These electrical and electronic companies have performed well even during the pandemic due to high demand globally for electrical and electronic related products such as solar, multilayer ceramic capacitors, aluminium substrates and copperfoil,” said the ministry in a statement.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it said these multinational corporations in Sama Jaya had proceeded with their huge expansion plans, reflecting their total confidence in the state government’s business friendly policy as well as the state government’s ability to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

“Almost all of the 13,700 of the workforce in Sama Jaya had been vaccinated with first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the industrial vaccination centres programme.”

The ministry also mentioned Sama Jaya High Tech Park had exported RM6.93 billion worth of goods in 2020, an increase of 27.5 per cent from RM5.43 billion in 2019.

The virtual meeting was attended by Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng, Sarawak Energy Berhad chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) Sarawak director Redzuan Abdul Rahman, Kuching Port Authority general manager Robert Lau and Kuching Water Board general manager Rodziah Mohamad.