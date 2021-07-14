Hair salons, barbershops in Sarawak only allowed to provide haircut service in Phase 2 of NRP

KUCHING (July 14): Only haircut service is allowed in hair salons and barbershops which are now allowed to reopen during Phase 2 of National Recovery Plan (NRP) in Sarawak starting today.

The latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Phase 2 of NRP stated the operation hours for economic and industrial sectors have been revised to 6am to 10pm.

Those retail businesses selling essential items will continue to open including convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores as well as various markets including wholesale markets, weekend markets and night markets.

Shopping malls are allowed to open sections of their premises providing essential goods only

Restaurants, eateries, food courts, food stalls, food trucks, roadside hawkers, mobile hawkers, hawker centres and food kiosks are also allowed to resume operation but subjected to SOPs to be released by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing (MLGH).

This was because Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had announced yesterday that dine-ins at eateries will be temporarily put on hold until MLGH issues new SOPs. This came after 16 more Delta variant cases were detected in Kuching.

Other businesses listed as essential services in the economic sector allowed to operate include car wash operations, fashion apparel and footwear stores, DIY laundries, mobile service shops including for retail, repair and bill payment, sports equipment and healthcare stores, optical stores as well as pet stores.

Furniture stores, hardware stores as well as household, kitchenware and home appliances stores are also given the green light to roll up their shutters.

Other services permitted to resume operation include stores providing healthcare equipment, safety equipment, electronic, electrical and ICT, cleaning, grass cutting, pest control, agriculture products including nurseries, fishing equipment, automotive accessories including sales, maintenance and repair as well as packaging and printing.

Sarawak enters Phase Two of the NRP today after SDMC announced that the decision was made after a risk assessment exercise conducted with National Security Council (NSC).

This was after taking into account the three indicators of the NRP, namely the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, percentage of population vaccinated and moderate usage of intensive care unit beds.