Indonesia’s daily Covid-19 tally reaches record high, exceeds 50,000

JAKARTA (July 14): New Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has marked a daily record high, exceeding 50,000 cases today.

According to data by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency via its Twitter account @BNPB_Indonesia today, 54,517 new cases have been recorded, bringing the grand total of overall cases to 2,670,046.

A total of 991 deaths were recorded for the period from 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today, bringing the number of deaths due to the virus to 69,210 deaths. The province of Jakarta recorded the highest number of new cases at 12,667 cases, with 63 deaths over a period of 24 hours.

According to a statement by Polis Metro Jaya (Jakarta Police), 10 main roads to Jakarta has been closed, with roadblocks set up to control the movements in and out of Jakarta province. Access is only given to those with a letter of permission from the authorities.

The government has imposed the Emergency Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM Darurat) in Java and Bali from July 3 to July 20.

Yesterday, Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated that the PPKM Darurat will be extended for 6 more weeks.

Among the rules imposed under the PPKM Darurat are the closure of shopping malls, houses of worship, and tourism-related establishments and recreational places; the full establishment of online learning, the implementation of 100 per cent work from home for non-essential sectors, and prohibition on dining-in at at restaurants, eateries or stalls. – Bernama