Malaysia’s daily vaccination rate hits 400,000 doses for second consecutive day

A vaccinator prepares a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Kuching. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): The number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country exceeded 400,000 for the second consecutive day with 424,541 doses administered yesterday.

On Monday, 421,479 doses were dispensed nationwide.

In a Tweet, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total daily doses given out yesterday, 260,286 were the first dose, while 164,255 were the second dose.

He said Sarawak recorded the highest dispensing of the second dose with 52,551, followed by Selangor (25,696), Kuala Lumpur (23,707), Sabah (9,864), Penang (7,195), and Pahang (7,038).

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) was implemented on Feb 24, the cumulative vaccine doses dispensed nationwide stood at 12,212,730. — Bernama

