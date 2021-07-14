Man found dead inside jungle near Kubah National Park in Kuching, case classified as sudden death

KUCHING (July 14): A 46-year-old man was found dead inside the jungle near the Kubah National Park, Jalan FAC Matang by a member of the public around 5.30pm yesterday (July 13).

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the case has been classified as sudden death, as no evidence of foul play was found at the scene.

Early investigations showed that the deceased had probably died in the area two days ago based on the stage of decomposition of the body.

At the scene were the police, medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and a few villagers.

The deceased’s body is currently at the SGH’s morgue for further action.

Meanwhile, those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145/8144 or emailing [email protected]

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching at 082-242800 or email [email protected]

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to those who suffer from depression and have suicidal intentions.