MBKS: Only fully vaccinated stallholders may operate at hawker centres, markets

KUCHING (July 7): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) plans to only allow stallholders who are fully vaccinated to open for business at hawker centres and markets under its jurisdiction.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said this is to ensure those who patronise the markets and hawker centres feel safe.

“We have written to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing on this matter and are awaiting its approval.

“Almost 85 per cent of the licensed operators have been vaccinated and we hope that we are able to reach a 100 per cent vaccination rate soon,” he told reporters when distributing food aid at the KMC Flats today.

The mayor explained that those who have received two doses of the vaccine would be given a certificate or sticker, which could be displayed at their stalls.

He said the next step would be to cover restaurant and coffee shop operators and workers.

Wee revealed that the new policy had received support during a dialogue with the associations for hawkers, restaurants, and coffee shops.

“I am also happy that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman (Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas) is happy and supports the idea.

“And he has called me up personally to ask me to rush the vaccination for all the operators,” he added.