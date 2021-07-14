Pemerkasa Plus payments on July 27 – Land Public Transport Agency

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): Pemerkasa Plus aid recipients are expected to receive payments starting July 27, a slight extension from the previous plan for payments to be made before July 15, according to the Land Public Transport Agency (LPTA).

The agency, in a statement today, said the payment involves taxi drivers or operators of rental cars, school buses and tour buses that meet the criteria for the aid package, while the payment date for e-hailing drivers will be announced later.

“LPTA would like to clarify that the change to the payment date is due to technicalities that could not be avoided.

“Any inconvenience is regretted and LPTA would like to extend our apologies on the matter,” the statement read. – Bernama