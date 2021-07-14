Police investigating viral video on ‘Code Black’

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): Police are investigating the spread of a video clip disputing the appointment of doctors on a contract basis in the civil sector.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan in a statement today said the investigation paper would be completed soon and it would be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He said the video entitled ‘Malaysian doctors on strike/mogok? 1st-12th July 2021 Code Black ’, lasting six minutes 49 seconds, featured a speech given by an individual who introduced himself as Dr Han @ Gigi Han, and he also invited the public to take part in the strike campaign known as ‘Code Black’.

It involved changing ones profile picture on social media to a black or monochrome colour image from July 1 to 12, as well as uploading pictures with hashtags such as #SaveMYcontractHCW, #CodeBlackMY and #BlackMondayMY.

According to Abd Jalil, the movement was intended to provide support to contract medical officers who are demanding the same privileges as accorded to permanent staff.

Abd Jalil said the investigation was conducted in accordance with Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code for inciting a group of people to commit an offence against another group and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misusing network facilities.

He said members of the public with any information on the matter could contact investigating officer ASP Ng Guan Seng at 03-88862222 or the Putrajaya District control centre at 03-88862145.

“The public is advised not to make any irresponsible statements or speculations that could affect the police investigation,” he said adding that the public should not use social media platforms to cause public anxiety and threaten national harmony. – Bernama