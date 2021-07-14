PTPTN offers online facilities to ensure customer convenience during pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) provides various online facilities to ensure its customers are not affected although its counters are closed nationwide following the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a PTPTN statement today, customers who wish to obtain services for loan applications and repayments, the opening of new accounts or making additional deposits to National Education Savings Scheme (NESS) accounts are recommended to use PTPTN’s various online facilities.

“These efforts are in line with PTPTN’s desire towards comprehensive digitalisation in end-to-end public delivery service,” it said.

Applications for education loans can also be made online via PTPTN’s official portal and loan advance payment (WPP) can also be checked at www.ptptn.gov.my.

For approved loan applications, students only need to submit their offer documents and loan agreements through the post to the PTPTN headquarters at Menara PTPTN here without having to be present at the counter.

“Following the pandemic, PTPTN has also provided flexibility by extending the delivery period of the documents, which was announced through PTPTN’s official portal. However, students are encouraged to submit their documents according to the stipulated period,” said PTPTN.

The statement said that for loan repayments, a total of seven online service facilities are provided in the PTPTN’s official portal, including payment through the fpx channel using a bank account or credit card, loan statement review, salary deduction application and direct debit.

The official portal of PTPTN also provides loan repayment facilities via various mobile phone application channels like MyPay, Shopee, BESTPay, KiplePay, KelantanPay; Internet banking like JomPay; and e-Pay services at terminals at selected locations.

The same facilities are also provided in the corporation’s official portal and in various channels for SSPN-related matters.

Customers can contact the PTPTN via the PTPTN Careline a t03-2193 3000, live chat at www.ptptn.gov.my, its e-complaint channel at https://eaduan.ptptn.gov.my/, its marketing executives at https://www.ptptn.gov.my/hubungi-ptptn or its various official social media accounts. – Bernama