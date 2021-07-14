Sarawak Pay giving away discount vouchers in conjunction with Sarawak Day

KUCHING (July 14): Sarawak Pay app will be giving away discount vouchers in conjunction with the Sarawak Day celebration this year.

This was confirmed by SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd representative Lucy Wong.

“Sarawak will always do things such as reward campaigns like this one in conjunction with Sarawak Day (July 22) because it is our annual activity and this is our third year running in doing it,” she said when contacted yesterday.

She, however, did not reveal more details about it.

Sarawak Pay Day Top Up Rewards Campaign has become quite popular among its users ever since it was launched on Sarawak Day in 2019.

Last year, Sarawak Pay experienced congestion as users flocked to the state’s popular e-wallet app for a chance to enjoy some double rewards offered by the app in conjunction with the Sarawak Day celebration.

Many users who wanted to top up their e-wallet to enjoy the rewards had difficulty logging in to the app from as early as 7.45am on July 22, 2020.

For the record, SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd is the company licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia to operate Sarawak Pay.

Sarawak Pay was launched by the state government in 2017 as part of its effort to introduce digital economy.

It enables payments through an electronic wallet, by credit card and online banking and has a ‘scan and pay’ feature that facilitates payment by scanning a QR code on a bill or displayed by a retailer.