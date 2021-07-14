Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases shrink to 289 as Malaysia registers another record high of 11,618 cases

KUCHING (July 14): Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases shrunk to 289 cases today as Malaysia continued to register another record high of 11,618 cases, according to figures released by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued to lead the country with 5,051 new cases today, followed by Kuala Lumpur 1,749 cases and Negeri Sembilan with 1,537 cases.

Melaka had 526 new cases, followed by Kedah (504), Pahang (400), Johor (396), Sarawak (289), Sabah (286), Terengganu (189) and Perak (164).

Putrajaya and Labuan registered double digit cases of 40 and 38 respectively while three new cases were reported in Perlis today.

Following the 11,618 new cases today, Malaysia currently has cumulative positive cases of 867,567.