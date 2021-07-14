Senadin man remanded for allegedly threatening to kill wife

MIRI (July 14): A Magistrates’ Court here today remanded a man for four days to facilitate the police investigation into an alleged murder threat against his wife.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested last night (July 13) at the couple’s house in Senadin following a police report lodged by his wife.

It is learnt that prior to his arrest, the couple had an argument at the house, which led to the suspect allegedly making the death threat.

It is also learnt that this was not the first time the suspect had allegedly made such threats and that he is known to be hot-tempered.

Fearing for her safety and that of their child, the wife decided to lodge a police report.

Police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.