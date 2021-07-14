Social events that cause physical distancing cannot be practiced banned in Sarawak under Phase 2 of NRP

KUCHING (July 14): Social events such as birthday parties, weddings, marriage solemnisations, engagements, receptions and thanksgiving events and anniversaries are still strictly prohibited, said the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) for Phase 2 of National Recovery Plan (NRP).

This means that any activity that would cause the gathering of a large group of people to the extent that physical distancing cannot be practised is not permitted to be conducted.

As such, reunions, retreats, and similar activities are also strictly prohibited.

Also included are corporate events as well as MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) which are not allowed to be organised during this phase.

Tourism-related activities remained prohibited and as such, tourism attractions such as zoos, farms, aquariums, edutainment centres, extreme or adventure or nature parks are to remain closed.

This included premises for arts, culture and heritage including museums, libraries, art galleries, heritage villages or cultural centres as well as stage cultural performances and others.

The operations of theme parks and family entertainment centres, however, are subjected to SOP issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

Gyms, exercise studios, pubs, karaoke outlets, massage centres, spa and reflexology centres and beauty salons, including those offering pedicures and manicures also must remain closed during this Phase 2 of NRP which takes into effect today (July 14).

Other services and activities that are still not permitted to resume included cybercafes, cinemas, family karaokes, live performances at hotel lounges and indoor or outdoor busking.

Any activities that involved the movement and mass gathering of people such as fun runs, fun rides, marathons, triathlons and others cannot be organised.