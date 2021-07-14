State govt asked to consider CanSino vaccine for prison inmates

MIRI (July 14): The Sarawak government has been called on to consider administering the single dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine to prison inmates statewide.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni suggested this following the declaration of the Tembok Miri Cluster at the Miri Central Prison, which accounted for 169 cases yesterday.

“I visited Miri Central Prison on June 23 this year where during the visit, I discussed with the prison director on the vaccination of prisoners and detainees.

“This CanSino shot proposal is very suitable following Covid-19 infection cases reported at several prisons in Sarawak,” he said in a press statement today.

He said vaccinating prisoners would help ensure prisons are free from Covid-19 infection.

“During the visit to Miri Central Prison, the prison management complied with all the given guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the admission of detainees,” he said.

He suggested family members of staff living in prison quarters should also be vaccinated soon.

Lukanisman called on the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) and Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) to expedite the procurement of CanSino vaccines and deliver them to Sarawak as soon as possible.

The state government has also proposed giving the single dose CanSino vaccine to rural folk in remote areas throughout Sarawak.