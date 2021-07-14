Stockpiles of charcoal factory in Kuching totally destroyed in fire

KUCHING (July 14): The stockpiles of a charcoal factory in Jalan Demak Laut 2 was totally destroyed in a fire at around 5am this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said the factory which measured to about 3,344 square metres was only ten per cent damaged.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Petra Jaya fire stations who managed to fully extinguished the fire at around 10am.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.