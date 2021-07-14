Tip-off leads to discovery of power theft at cryto mine in Moyan Jaya 2

KUCHING (July 14): A joint raid on a Bitcoin mining operation at a two-storey building in Moyan Jaya 2, Jalan Matang-Batu here yesterday led to the discovery of electricity theft.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the raid involving Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and the police at around 2.45pm found the premises locked and unoccupied.

“We had to break the door lock and break into the premises.

“Upon checking the premises, it was found that the mining machine was still operating on the upper floor, and that the electrical connection was done illegally,” he said in a statement.

Aidil said the items seized from the premises included 93 mining machines, one CPU, one modem, three mining replacement component boxes, and a business card.

He said the Padawan Criminal Investigation Department contacted the man featured on the business card, who told police he is currently working in Singapore and that the premises is his.

According to the landlord, he leased the premises to a man with an address at Jalan Kandis in Sibu for a monthly rental of RM750.

Aidil revealed that a background check found the tenant has two previous criminal records under Section 420 of the Penal Code in Sibu and Sungai Merah, as well as under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

He added the police are now tracing the suspect’s whereabouts.