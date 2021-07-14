Traders association disappointed but accepts SDMC’s u-turn on allowing dining in

SIBU (July 14): The Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association is disappointed but understands the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision to hold back allowing dining in services.

Yesterday, SDMC retracted its decision to allow diners back into eateries today due to the rising number of Covid-19 Delta variant cases in Sarawak.

“We were a bit shocked when SDMC announced the decision but it is acceptable because it is not an easy decision for the committee,” association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli said when contacted today.

“We also understand that the decision was made for the benefit of everyone.”

Abdul Taib said members could still offer takeaway and drive through services.

However, he pointed out traders’ incomes had been badly affected and hoped dine-in would be allowed again soon.

“Nonetheless, we will continue to support and have full confidence in SDMC to make the best decision for everyone.

“We also hope in the future the committee will issue complete standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the food sector when they make such an announcement.

“It will complicate and delay our preparations to resume operations if the decision is made but the SOPs are still at the discussion level with the Ministry of Local Government and Housing or local authorities,” he said.

He added about 90 per cent of Taman Selera Harmoni stall operators and their employees have already received at least their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The eatery at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit has 50 stalls.