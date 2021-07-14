Vaccination for STPM candidates to be expedited – deputy minister

KANGAR (July 14): Candidates sitting for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) will receive their Covid-19 vaccination soon, said Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

Ahmad Amzad however said he had yet to receive the exact date for the implementation of the vaccination exercise.

“The plan is to speed up Covid-19 vaccination for those who will sit for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination,” he told reporters during a visit to the vaccination centre at Dewan 2020 here today.

He said the candidates would get the jabs even though they have yet to reach 18 years old as indicated in their identity card, subject to permission from their parents.

Meanwhile, he said as of yesterday (July 13) a total of 80,780 or 31 per cent of the people in Perlis had received the first dose of the vaccine while a total of 57,628 (22 per cent) had completed the second dose. – Bernama