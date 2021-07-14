Workforce capacity for private sector in Sarawak increased to 50 pct under Phase 2 of NRP

KUCHING (July 14): Workforce capacity for the private sector in Sarawak has been increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) which starts today.

According to the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) released by SDMC, this includes operations and management level personnel at any one time unless specified.

It also stated employers will be responsible for determining the work cycle in order to comply with these guidelines and health protocols.

Meanwhile, companies or industries in Sarawak having fully vaccinated workforce can seek full resumption of operations from Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The list of the industries include timber, fishery, food delivery, manufacturing, electric and energy, telecommunication, banking, hotel and accommodation, ports and airports, judicial services and construction.

This also applies to the construction of infrastructure repair work and maintenance of public and private facilities.

Seminars, workshops, courses, meetings, training and conference programmes are permitted as well, subject to SOP in force with no more than 50 per cent capacity of the premises or a maximum of 100 persons.

Organisers and participants are also required to comply with the health protocols and guidelines.

However, the SOP stated meetings conducted by video conference are encouraged.