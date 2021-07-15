12 Penampang villages hit by flood

PENAMPANG: Twelve villages in Penampang were badly affected by flood following continuous rains late Wednesday evening.

A statement from the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) stated that 10 roads in Penampang were also impassable by light vehicles, while water level reading at Moyog River was at 9.40 meters.

Among the areas that were affected by flood were Taman Donggongon, Kampung Tuavon, Kg Kambau, Kg Dabak, Kg Nambazan, Kg Soboong Kolopis, Kg Tindai Kolopis, Kg Kolopis, Penampang Proper, Kg Inobong, Kg Kibabaig and Kg Gunsing.

The 10 roads that were impassable are Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting (PK Ilman junction), Jalan Dakata, Jalan Kasigui, Jalan Tuavon, Jalan Kolopis, Jalan Inobong, Jalan Kibabaig, Jalan Edmund Labunda, Jalan Nambazan and the Siga roundabout.

So far only one school, SM St Michael Penampang, was affected by the flood, said SDMC.

Although no evacuation operation has been reported, the Penampang Sport Complex has been activated as a temporary evacuation centre and placed on standby.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a bad weather warning with continuous rain in several areas of Sabah starting Wednesday until Thursday.