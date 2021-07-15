Anyone welcome to work with MBKS to help the needy – Mayor Wee

KUCHING (July 15): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has lauded Kuching Foochow Association and Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei for coming forward to help those in need of assistance during this trying time.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the council is appreciative of any effort by any party in easing the burden of the people.

“We are very happy that many people are trying to do good things for the society especially during this hard time. I would like to thank Kuching Foochow Association and N9 Padungan Service Centre for their good gesture,” he told a press conference at the MBKS flats at Jalan Ban Hock, here yesterday.

“For MBKS, we serve the needy people with a real heart, and with no agenda. If people need help or want to assist other people, they can come to us,” Wee added.

He said this after the council, in collaboration with Wong and the association, jointly distributed food baskets to 532 needy families, comprising flat residents and those from other parts of the city.

To a question, Wee said MBKS has a programme in place to help pay the rent of MBKS flat residents who cannot afford to meet the commitment.

“There are around 10 to 20 families who can’t afford to pay and my staff and I have taken it up to pay for it.

“The rental rate is actually very cheap, less than RM5 or RM3 a day,” he said.

On the reopening of some economic sectors under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan in Sarawak which began yesterday, Wee reminded everyone to continue strictly observing the standard operating procedures while protecting themselves by wearing face mask, maintaining physical distance, and regularly washing hands.

Meanwhile, Wong told reporters that he was happy to be able to help needy folk without representing a political party.

“It is a good start for this initiative taken by Kuching Foochow Association together with myself and MBKS, and I urge people who need assistance to come forward.

“I had actually announced the food aid programme on my Facebook page yesterday (Tuesday) and it was shared in other social media platforms.

“I would like to thank the MBKS staff for distributing the invitation cards for the needy people to come today and collect the food aid,” said the Independent assemblyman.

Present at the event were Kuching South deputy mayor Hilmy Othman, Kuching Foochow Association deputy president Dato Wong Tiong Hook and association vice-president Ngu Meng Tong.