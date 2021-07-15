Bintulu woman loses RM5,320 in total to scam loan scheme

BINTULU (July 15): A 32-year-old woman here has lost RM5,320 in total to a non-existent loan scheme.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the incident started on Saturday (July 10), after the victim came across an advertisement for a loan offer from a company while browsing the internet.

He said the woman then contacted the administrator of the Facebook page and shared a copy of her MyKad and bank account statement for the purpose of loan approval.

The victim was then instructed to deposit RM2,000 into a bank account, which she did online before transferring another RM3,320.

The suspect then contacted the victim and urged her to pay another RM6,050 in order to get a better score for loan approval.

However, the woman refused when she realised that she had been cheated and lodged a police report on Tuesday (July 13).

Zulkipli called on the public to be extra careful especially when applying for financial loans via social media.

He stressed that with all the bogus loan syndicate reports, the people should not be easily convinced by attractive offers of low interest.

“It is important for the people to do background checking of the related companies with the relevant authorities,” he added.