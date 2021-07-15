Covid-19: 363 new cases, four deaths in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 15): The daily number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today rose to 363, with Kuching topping the list with 137, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The state also recorded four fatalities, with three in Sibu and one in Kapit, said the committee in its daily update.

“This brings the state’s death toll to 443 and the cumulative tally of cases to 70,228,” said SDMC.

The death in Kapit involved a 50-year-old man who tested positive on July 11. His remains were taken to the Kapit Hospital and he had no history of comorbidities.

As for the deaths in Sibu, the first death involved a 35–year-old man who tested positive on July 4 and passed away at Sibu Hospital. He had comorbidities of hypertension and gout and was obese.

The second death involved a 78-year-old man who tested positive on July 9 and passed away at Sibu Hospital. He had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and cancer.

The last death from Sibu involved a 71-year-old woman who tested positive on July 11 and passed away at Sarawak General Hospital. She had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Meanwhile, for the new cases, Lundu came in second with 120 cases followed by Sibu (21), Subis (12) and Kapit (11).

Other districts that reported single-digit cases were Miri (8), Samarahan (8), Meradong (8), Serian (7), Bintulu (5), Sarikei (5), Mukah (5), Beluru (5), Betong (2), Asajaya (2), Bau (1), Tebedu (1), Bukit Mabong (1), Tatau (1) and Selangau (1).

Of the total new cases, 41 individuals showed symptoms of Covid-19 during when their swab tests were taken.

145 of the total new cases are linked with the existing active clusters while two other new cases, both asymptomatic, were import cases from Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak recorded a total of 1,628 new recovery and discharged cases were reported, bringing the state’s cumulative number of such cases to 64,115 or 91.3 per cent of the total infections.

A total of 5,507 individuals are still being treated and isolated at the various hospital wards and Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).