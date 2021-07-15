Covid-19: M’sia reaches record 13,215 new infections, S’wak’s cases rise to 363

KUCHING (July 15): Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 infections broke the 13,000-mark today with a record 13,215 new cases, while Sarawak’s new infections rose to 363 cases.

Yesterday, Malaysia registered 11,618 new cases, while 289 new cases were recorded in the state.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor alone contributed almost half of today’s tally with 6,120 cases, continuing to top the infections list.

“This brought the country’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 880,782,” he said in a Facebook post.

Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur came in second and third on the infections table with 1,603 cases and 1,499 cases, respectively.

Other states that reported three-digit cases were Kedah (695), Johor (599), Penang (509), Melaka (484), Sabah (370), Perak (344), Kelantan (255), and Pahang (222).

Terengganu recorded 70 cases followed by Putrajaya (53) and Labuan 26, while Perlis had just three new Covid-19 cases.