Dine-in allowed in S’wak starting tomorrow, only for eateries whose operators and workers have at least received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (July 15): Food businesses will be allowed to open for dine-in from tomorrow but only limited to those whose operators and workers have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The committee said that this comes following a review and some improvements to the standard operating procedures (SOP) at eateries. [See the dine in SOP here]

“After a review and some improvement to the standard operating procedures (SOP) at food premises, SDMC has decided to allow these premises to operate dine-in from July 16,” it said today in a statement.

Sarawak is currently in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Based on the SOP released, eligible operators are allowed to resume dining in services at only a 50 per cent workforce capacity.

Food operators must ensure that their workers scan MySejahtera or register their name, telephone number, date and time manually when internet service is not available.

Employees exceeding 37.5 degrees Celcius body temperature will not be allowed to work and are required to go for swab test at the nearest health clinic.

Those who fall under the persons-under-surveillance (PUS) category are not allowed to work until they have completed their quarantine and been given the release order by the health authorities.

Employees are prohibited from having meals in a group which fails to maintain physical distancing. They must also wear their face masks properly.

Operators must ensure that their premises are airy enough and provide hand sanitisers as well as ensure all customers maintain physical distancing of one metre.

They must stop customers whose body temperature exceeds 37.5 degree celsius from entering their premises besides ensuring that customers’ MySejahtera status is ‘Low Risk’.

Customers whose MySejahtera status shows ‘Close Contact’, PUS or persons-under investigation must be prohibited from entering the premises and be reported to the divisional health office.

Operators must display the maximum number of customers allowed inside their premises while the tables must be arranged two metres apart from each other and customers maintain physical distancing of one metre.

Only 50 per cent of the premises capacity is allowed for dine-in operation or not exceeding 100 individuals at any one time.

Only two persons are allowed per table with a one-metre diameter, four persons allowed per table with 1.2-meter diameter and six persons allowed per table with two-meter diameter.

Operators are encouraged to use biodegradable tableware and must disinfect the premises daily.

Any premises that is found to have been visited by Covid-19 patients must carry out disinfection, and its operators and employees who have been exposed to the virus are encouraged to take the rt-PCR test.

If the operator or employees are tested positive for the virus, the premises will be ordered to close for sanitisation.

Any premises that is caught flouting the SOP will be closed for 14 days.

Operators must also display posters to remind customers of the importance to maintain physical distancing as permitted at the premises.

Only licensed bistros and those with a kitchen area for food operation are allowed to operate for now.

Food premises are not allowed to play any music or line up any entertainment activities during the business hour.