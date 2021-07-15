Five charged with going out from lockdown area

KOTA KINABALU: Five men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with going out from an area which was placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

No plea was recorded from Shahadan Jainaran, Rumandi Taji, Dalih Injani, Boya Alaham and Amikali Jilhani, who appeared before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie in a virtual hearing via Zoom.

The four accused persons had allegedly gone out from Kampung Pondo, Pulau Gaya and arrested for allegedly committing the offence at the city area here at 1.30am on July 6.

The alleged offence was under Rule 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Rules 2021, punishable under Rule 17 (1) of the same Rules.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to six months or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed August 9 to re-mention their case and all the accused, who are unemployed and did not have any valid travel document, will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their case.

A labourer was charged in the same court here with causing grievous hurt to a man.

Mohd Ruzali Awang Basri, 27, was charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The alleged offence is punishable by a jail term of up to seven years and a fine, upon conviction.

No plea was taken from the accused, who allegedly injured the 31-year-old victim at Jalan Kemajuan at Kampung Likas here at 11am on May 21.

The magistrate set August 17 for the accused’s plea be recorded and the accused was granted RM2,000 bail with two local sureties.