Flooding hits three Lawas schools, Bekenu village

MIRI (July 15): Continuous heavy rain since Wednesday has led to flooding at three schools in Lawas and a village in Bekenu.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the three primary schools were SK Tang Lapadan, SK Siang-Siang, and SK Luagan.

“The Lawas District Education Office reported that the three schools, SK Siang-Siang, SK Tang Lapadan, and SK Luagan were affected by floods at 6.21am, 6.30am, and 7.30am, respectively today (July 15).

“All three schools, which were inundated by up to three feet high of floodwaters, are reported to be in safe condition so far, as the water levels have started to decline,” he said.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said as of 7.55am, Bomba’s monitoring team also found the situation in several villages and flood-prone areas around Lawas to be under control.

“No flood victims have been evacuated so far and monitoring of flood-prone areas will continue from time to time,” he added.

Miri Bomba chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said flooding at Rumah Mokeng and SK Beliau Ahad in Bekenu had improved with floodwater levels gradually receeding.

“The Bomba team deployed to monitor the flood situation around Batu Niah also found that the main road in Kampung Nusah, towards the end of the village, was flooded by two feet of water.

“However, the situation is still under control and no evacuation has been carried out as of this morning,” he added.