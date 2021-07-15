Health Ministry: Those over 60 in Selangor, KL can walk-in to participating GPs for Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR (July 15): Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that those who are over 60 years old in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur can now walk-in to any general practitioner (GPs) participating in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to get inoculated.

He also said that the initiative is a pilot project which may be expanded to other states if it is successful.

“For those above 60 years old who have yet to get vaccinated, we definitely welcome them to walk-in in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, and this will begin immediately.

“Meaning, we can already supply vaccines to the vaccination centres (PPVs) in the Klang Valley to be given to them,” he said during the question and answer session, during the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) press conference in Putrajaya. — Malay Mail

