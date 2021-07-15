Jamit: 98.6 pct of eligible vaccine recipients in Kapit Division have been jabbed

KAPIT (July 15): Kapit Division is very close to inoculating nearly all of its population who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, said Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit.

According to him, figures from the Kapit Disaster Management Committee (KDMC) show that 92,590 out of the 93,900 eligible recipients have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Based on the statistics, as of July 12, the number of people who had received the first dose is 56,230 or 59.9 per cent, while two-dose recipients number 36,360 or 38.7 per cent.

“This means 98.6 per cent of the 93,900 eligible vaccine recipients in Kapit Division have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” he said to reporters here yesterday.

Jamit, who earlier visited the vaccination centre (PPV) at Sri Baleh multipurpose hall, said he is confident the mass vaccination programme in the division will be completed by early next month if not sooner.

On his visit, he said it was to check on the number of people returning for their second dose of the vaccine to complete the full regimen.

Accompanying him was Kapit Deputy Resident Galong Luang, who said the Sri Baleh PPV began administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on July 12 and will continue to operate until the entire vaccination exercise is completed.

“On July 12, 560 recipients received their second dose here, followed by 360 more yesterday (July 13). Today (yesterday), another 360 recipients are scheduled to complete the two-dose regimen,” said Galong, who is also KDMC deputy chairman.

Among those who joined Jamit during his visit yesterday were Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut and Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian.