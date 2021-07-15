Man charged in Kuching with trafficking 2.3kg of drugs

KUCHING (July 15): A 32-year-old man was charged in a Magistrates’ Court here today with trafficking 2.3kg of drugs believed to be Ecstasy (MDMA).

No plea was recorded from Chong Cin Fah after the charge framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 was read to him before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar.

The court then set Aug 23 for further mention of the case pending a chemist report.

Based on the charge sheet, Chong allegedly committed the offence at the Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal, around 6pm on July 5.

The Customs Department arrested him after he signed and received a box at a service counter in the terminal.

The box was said to contain 48 packets of Ecstasy (MDMA) drugs with an estimated street value of RM140,580.

The box had been sent over by bus from Miri.

Customs prosecuting officer Masdi Umar prosecuted the case while Chong was represented by lawyer Benedict Khu.

The accused has been further remanded at the Puncak Borneo Prison.