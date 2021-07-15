Mandatory swab test not needed for two-dose vaccine recipients to enter Bintulu – BDDMC

BINTULU (July 15): Those who have completed their two doses of Covid-19 vaccine within two months and above would be exempted from the mandatory swab test before entering Bintulu division.

Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) chairman Jack Aman Luat said the decision was made by the committee during a meeting yesterday which was in line with the second phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

However, he said the decision would be reviewed at the end of the month depending on the situation of Covid-19 infection in Bintulu.

Jack disclosed this during a press conference after chairing the BDDMC meeting.

“This decision was also to encourage those who have yet to register for vaccination to be vaccinated if they want to enter Bintulu,” he said, adding that police permit is still needed for inter-district movement as it is still not allowed under the second phase of the NRP in Sarawak.

Jack said anyone who wants to leave Bintulu or those who are just passing by or transit in Bintulu will not have to go for a swab test anymore.

“But those who have not been vaccinated and if they want to enter Bintulu, swab test is still mandatory for them and the validity period of the swab test result is 14 days,” he added.

He said those working in essential services are also not required to undergo a swab test if they are moving from one district to another within the Bintulu division and the only documents needed are their identification documents and letters from their employers.

Jack also informed that the committee had also proposed to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for the economic sector in Bintulu to operate from 6am to 9pm.

Another proposal is on the maximum number of passengers allowed in public vehicles for government and economic sectors to be limited to three, not including the driver.

Jack said the amendment on the SOPs for Bintulu had been proposed to SDMC for endorsement and gazetting.

Basically, he added, the SOPs for Bintulu division follow the state SOPs.

“However, we will propose some amendments to improve our existing SOPs based on a few factors.

“We are trying our best to listen to the people on the ground, make some assessment on the plight of people especially those in the economic sector. We try to create a balance, but at the same time we are cautious of the new variant of Covid-19 reported in Sarawak,” he said.

Jack said the committee also proposed some relaxation to restrictions on certain economic activities.

“We cannot reveal it yet, until we get approval from SDMC,” he said.

According to Jack, based on Bintulu’s vaccination rollout as of July 13, which is auto generated data from Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), 201,442 people in the division aged 18 and above in Bintulu are eligible for vaccination.

He said a total of 157,779 people or 78.32 per cent of those eligible have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 67,124 or 33.32 per cent have completed their second dose.

Also present during the press conference were Bintulu health officer Dr Melvin Chung and Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili.