Manufacturing sector chalks up 78 per cent vaccination rate

MIRI (July 15): About 78 per cent of employees in the manufacturing sector in Sarawak have already been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the industrial vaccination centre (PPVIN) programme as of July 13, said Deputy Chief Minister Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He added the number is expected to increase with two more PPVINs to be set up at Menawan Wood Sdn Bhd in Murum and Shin Yang Wood System Sdn Bhd in Belaga that would benefit 1,371 more employees.

The manufacturing sector is targeting to vaccinate 43,050 employees from 236 companies who have been registered with Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) under the PPVIN programme to expedite Covid-19 vaccination in the state among employees in the manufacturing, plantation, services, construction and oil and gas sectors.

“Under the PPVIN programme, 33,525 employees in manufacturing sector have already been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine, including 8,270 employees from the timber-based industry,” he said during his visit to Shin Yang Plywood Miri PPVIN yesterday.

Managed by a private hospital, this centre will cater for 1,291 employees from 23 companies in Miri, joining the two other operational PPVINs – Shin Yang Plywood Bintulu and Samling Plywood Bintulu – which will collectively cater for 4,668 employees from 34 companies in the timber-based industry.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Mintred, said the vaccination rate is even higher in Sama Jaya High Tech Park where over 90 per cent of employees have been inoculated.

This augurs well for the state’s target to have 80 per cent of its population vaccinated by next month, he added.

As of July 13, Sarawak has already vaccinated 1,437,565 or 70.38 per cent of its population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. About 32.4 per cent had already been fully inoculated with two doses.

According to Awang Tengah, companies foot the administrative bill of RM30 for the two doses under PPVIN programme and the ministry will ensure that the vaccination programme for the manufacturing sector in the state is smoothly carried out.

On behalf of Mintred, he thanked the state’s Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), Ministry of Health, Protect Health and business associations for their co-operation and support which contributed to the success of this programme.

The ministry also thanked The Spring Shopping Mall, Mydin Vista Tunku, Emart Riam Miri and UCTS Sibu for allowing their shopping malls and university premises to be used as vaccination centres in support of the national immunisation programme.

Also present at Shin Yang Plywood Miri PPVIN yesterday were Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Mintred Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh and Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, and Shin Yang Plywood Kuala Baram executive chairman Tan Sri Ling Chiong Ho.