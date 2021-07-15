‘No dine-in still okay but make decision earlier’

KUCHING (July 15): Most operators of coffee shops say they agree with Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s decision not to allow dine-ins, but prefer the decision to be announced earlier and not last minute.

Tham Chow Chi, in his 20s, who runs a 60-year-old dim sum eatery of his grandparents, Hock Hai Dimsum in Jalan Padungan, said whatever decisions the SDMC made with regards to dine-in, they would follow for their safety as well as their customers.

He, however, said any decisions made on dine-in, ample notifications should be given, preferably about noon instead of 5.30pm.

“Take for example the decision made on Tuesday. The committee should make the announcement on ‘no dine-in’ earlier. It is very difficult for use if things are made at last minute.

“I had to stay in the shop until 3.30pm and still no SOPs announced. Only at night did the announcement come. Pity our inventory staff and part-timers who were ready to have the shop opened today (yesterday),” said Tham.

Loi Choon Kiak, 62, the owner of Joo Seng Café at Jalan Batu Lintang said even though dine-in is better, they had to rely on takeaways to stay in business during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

She agreed with the SDMC’s decision even though they were informed at the very last minute.

“We know of the new variant (Delta) out there. When cases are still high everybody do not feel safe. We prioritise safety even if we have to keep on doing takeaways.

“I agree that times are hard and everyone is trying to make ends meet, but for as long as we are still able to pay the overheads, takeaway is still good enough,” she said.

Damith Senanayake, 29, the owner of Ceylonese Restaurant at Jalan Green Hill, said the government is placing the people’s safety first and economy second to contain the pandemic.

He acknowledged times are really hard now, not just for their restaurant but for every sector.

“Once the pandemic is over, we can bring back the economy. What the government is doing is good; getting more people vaccinated,” he said.

He added despite their business down by 80 per cent for the last four months, they are trying their best not to lay off any worker.

Caroline Ruran Joseph, 50, who operates Kampung Food at Ah Liong Café in BDC, said when last minute decision was made about ‘no dine-in’, she took it with an open mind.

“When u see a U-turn decision, accept it with an open mind, abide with safety regulations. Who wants to be infected? Even vaccination does not guarantee your safety.

“Our business is definitely affected and we foresee that dine-in will not be indefinite. For the time being, we have just to reduce our food portions to cater only to takeaways.

“It’s business as usual for me. I just take it as a day-to-day thing. What I earned before and during MCO is almost the same. As long as we are able to pay our rent and salary, I am okay,” she said.

The SDMC on Tuesday issued Phase 2 of National Recovery Plan (NRP) which, among others, disallowed dine-in until further notice.

The committee made the decision after finding out that the Delta variant of Covid-19 cases were on the rise in Sarawak.