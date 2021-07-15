Pirate taxi operator starts new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 370 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with two deaths – one in Keningau and the other one in Semporna.

State spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his daily statement also revealed that one new cluster was recorded in Beaufort – Kluster Kota Klias.

“The community cluster involved a family and customers of a ‘pirate taxi’ in several localities in Kota Klias.

“This cluster was detected when the index case, a pirate taxi business owner tested positive at Beaufort Hospital with 100 per cent grading on July 3. He started experiencing fever and coughing on July 1.

“From 71 samples taken from his close contacts, 66 individuals were confirmed positive,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu topped the list on July 15, followed by Tawau.

A total of 49 out of 113 cases in Kota Kinabalu are from Kepayan Prison.

Meanwhile, 35 remand prisoners made up the bulk of Tawau’s 55 cases.

Penampang recorded 29 cases, followed by Kudat (29), Kota Belud (23), Sipitang (23), Sandakan (21), Beaufort (15), Papar (11), Putatan (11), Tuaran (10), Keningau (9), Pitas (9), Kinabatangan (4), Semporna (2), Telupid (2), Ranau (2), Kota Marudu (1) and Kuala Penyu (1).

The State government also announced three localities to be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) namely Kampung Perpaduan Gumpa in Kudat, Perumahan Sabah Forest Industry (SFI) in Sipitang and Tawau Prison and Quarters at Taman Ehsan.